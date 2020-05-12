Customers’ bad behavior closes down ice cream shop one day after reopening

BOSTON, Ma. (CNN) – Many small businesses across the country are trying to reopen safely, and some are facing unexpected challenges. One Massachusetts ice cream shop owner says he had to close his business, just one day after reopening because customers were harassing his employees.

It was meant to be a quiet opening at Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlor this past weekend, but owner Mark Lawrence says it was anything but business as usual.

“One of my best workers quit yesterday at the end of her shift, she stuck it through her shift,” Lawrence said. “But the words she was called and the language, you wouldn’t even say in a men’s locker room. And to say it to a 17-year-old kid, they should be ashamed of themselves.”

Lawrence says the ice cream shop posted online that all orders must be placed an hour in advance. However, he says not everyone listened, and instead took their anger out on his employees when things got busy.

“Now I open the doors to a whole new world, with gloves and masks and we’re running around like chickens, and people are like ‘where’s my ice cream!’. I’m not a trauma center, it’s ice cream!” Lawrence said.

The shop is now closed to the general public and is doing limited car deliveries until Lawrence says he can figure out a new plan.

“People have forgotten how to treat other human beings in the six or seven weeks that they’ve been confined to their homes. They have no clue how to respect other human beings,” Lawrence said.

This ice cream shop is one of many small businesses now trying to figure out how to re-open. Lawrence says everyone should start with patience and kindness.

“We’re not claiming that we know what we’re doing. We don’t know what we’re doing! But we’re giving it a shot,” Lawrence said.