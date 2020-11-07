Crowds celebrate in Philly streets after Biden wins Pennsylvania, presidency

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (NEXSTAR) – On Saturday afternoon, the streets of Philadelphia swelled in front of the convention center, the building where counted votes delivered the state of Pennsylvania to Joe Biden.

Sarah and Ben Bryant, of South Philly, brought their children to witness history.

“It’s one of those moments that you know it’s going to be this historic thing that people will remember forever,” Ben Bryan said. “And with Philly being kind of the epicenter with this decision of who won the election, we figured they should see it in person.”

In a rare moment of togetherness, supporters of the President-elect danced and sang to YMCA, which was playing from across the street by supporters of Donald Trump.

“The fact that we can do that at least despite what’s going on in here, the fact that we can at least laugh at each other on the other side for maybe a few seconds is what’s really, really good, and I’m glad were able to look across and be able to do that,” Jim Young said.

Moments after it was announced Biden had taken the Keystone state, the Trump campaign detailed lawsuits they say will be filed Monday.

They say ballots were tampered with, that dead people voted and that Republican observers were kept from the canvassing process.

“Instead of going to a high degree of care to allow inspections of the mail in ballots, there were no inspections of a single mail in ballot,” Rudy Giuliani said. “Those mail in ballots could’ve been from anybody.”

Despite those challenges, Joe Biden is expected to address the public Saturday night, his first as President-elect, in a very divided nation.