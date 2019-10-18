Crash survivor spends week trapped in car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) – A 37-year-old Missouri man who went missing one week ago was found Wednesday inside his vehicle, which he had crashed into a ravine off Interstate 470, authorities said.

Ryan Linneman, who was last seen October 9th, was found critically injured but alive in a vehicle about 175 feet off the roadway.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said that it appeared he was driving eastbound when he lost control, traveled down a steep incline and crashed at the bottom of a wooded gully.

The vehicle was obscured from the view of passing motorists, and he was only found when a man riding a dirt bike in the area discovered the vehicle, Lee’s Summit police said.

