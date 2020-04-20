COVID: Protests, safety and the reopening of U.S.

(CNN) – Protests in numerous cities over the weekend calling for an end to stay-at-home orders.

Those measures were put into place as a way to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected more than three-quarters of a million Americans, according to Johns Hopkins University.

“Just by staying home your actions may have and likely saved lives,” said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

It’s also crippled the u-s economy with 22-million people filing for unemployment in the past four weeks.

“It’s killing my business. I can’t see any of my clients even though it’s a very small amount and I can’t get the assistance I need. The PPP loan is out, the IDL loan got denied,” said one protester.

Not everyone is ready for things to re-open.

“I’m just grateful Governor DeWine has kept us safe with the actions he’s taken so far. The curve has been flattened in Ohio thanks to the efforts of everybody,” explained one Ohio resident.

Some health officials and governors say a lot more testing is needed before restrictions are eased.

“With all due respect, anybody who thinks we’re doing this just to take away people’s liberties and rights, isn’t looking at the data that we’re looking at. We’re doing what we’re doing to save lives,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

About 150,000 people are being tested daily, Harvard researchers say, but they say that needs to be tripled before it’s safe to reopen the country.