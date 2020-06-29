COVID-19 Surge Continues; Trump Says Russian Bounty Info Not “Credible”

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – The United States now has 2.5 million coronavirus cases, with new records in Florida, South Carolina, and Nevada.



As the pandemic continues to grow, governors are at odds over how to handle it.



“I’m now afraid of the spread coming from other states,” New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday on “Meet the Press.”

His state was hit hard early, but has managed to flatten the rate of infection and drastically reduce the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.



The Trump administration, meanwhile, is facing tough questions about whether it’s safe to reopen and why there’s been no second stimulus to help Americans left without jobs.



President Trump is also denying a New York Times report that he knew in March Russia had put a bounty on U.S. troops in Afghanistan and failed to take action.

Mr. Trump says the information was never passed on to him because the intelligence was not “credible.”

