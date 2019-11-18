Coroner releases Fresno shooting victims’ names

by: The Associated Press

Bill Dooley

Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley speaks to reporters at the scene of a shooting at a backyard party Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in southeast Fresno, Calif. Multiple people were shot and at least four of them were killed Sunday at a party in Fresno when suspects sneaked into the backyard and fired into the crowd, police said. (Larry Valenzuela/The Fresno Bee via AP)

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) – A coroner’s office has identified the four people who died in a targeted shooting at a backyard party in Fresno, California. Ten people were shot in all.

The Fresno County coroner’s office said Monday that 23-year-old Xy Lee, a Hmong singer, 31-year-old Phia Vang, 38-year-old Kou Xiong and 40-year-old Kalaxang Thao were killed. All the men are from Fresno.

Pao Yang, CEO of the Fresno Center, says two of the victims were well-known entertainers in the Hmong community.

Fresno Police Chief Andrew Hall said a family of Hmong people were having a party when the house was targeted Sunday evening.

Authorities say they’re investigating if there’s a connection between the shooting and a disturbance that some of the men at the party were involved in last week.

Fresno has a large community of people of the Hmong ethnic group from Southeast Asia.

