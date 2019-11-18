Coroner releases Fresno shooting victims’ names

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) – A coroner’s office has identified the four people who died in a targeted shooting at a backyard party in Fresno, California. Ten people were shot in all.
The Fresno County coroner’s office said Monday that 23-year-old Xy Lee, a Hmong singer, 31-year-old Phia Vang, 38-year-old Kou Xiong and 40-year-old Kalaxang Thao were killed. All the men are from Fresno.
Pao Yang, CEO of the Fresno Center, says two of the victims were well-known entertainers in the Hmong community.
Fresno Police Chief Andrew Hall said a family of Hmong people were having a party when the house was targeted Sunday evening.
Authorities say they’re investigating if there’s a connection between the shooting and a disturbance that some of the men at the party were involved in last week.
Fresno has a large community of people of the Hmong ethnic group from Southeast Asia.