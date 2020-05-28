Coronavirus skill swap: Finding a job in the new economy

(NBC News) – Like millions of other Americans, Courtney Canfield suddenly found herself without a job because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was hard when it first hit and didn’t know what to do next,” she says.

Under stay-at-home orders and with lots of time on her hands, Courtney got an idea and took it to social media.

“I think the best way to learn things, honestly, is from other people; especially from other people you know,” she says.

She offered her friends a skills trade.

If she could teach her contacts how to run social media campaigns or how to become paid influencers maybe they would be willing to teach her a skill that she wanted to learn, like cooking or email marketing. It turns out, they were.

“You don’t even know the amount of people you know that can help you with things is what I am really learning right now,” Courtney says.

Johnny Taylor, president of the Society for Human Resource Management, says it’s people like Courtney that quickly adapt to a changing job market who will thrive when the pandemic is over.

“If you used to do this and that job doesn’t exist anymore; if you plan to survive, you’ve got to learn to do something else,” Taylor says.

Learning new skills which are in high demand could cost thousands of dollars, but in Courtney’s case it’s just going to cost just a little bit of her time.

“It’s a cool feeling to know you have people all around you that can teach you knew things that you’ve been wanting to learn for so long and you can teach them as well,” she says.

Read more: https://on.today.com/3c366IR