Coronavirus relief: Trump threatens veto

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – President Trump is threatening to veto the next coronavirus relief bill being considered by Congress.
Republicans have backed a trillion dollar plan that includes money for schools and child care, lawsuit protections for businesses and another round of $1,200 checks to Americans.
Mr. Trump told Fox News Sunday he wants more.
“I would consider not signing it if we don’t have a payroll tax cut,” the president said.
Republicans are at odds over what to include in their bill.
Democrats had approved a $3 trillion plan.
