Coronavirus relief orders face scrutiny

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – President Trump on Saturday signed executive orders Saturday aimed at providing coronavirus relief to struggling families and businesses.

“We have to get money out to the people,” Mr. Trump said.

Among the orders is $400 a week in expanded unemployment benefits. It’s less money than Democrats were seeking, and partly paid for and distributed by each state.

It’s unclear which states can afford it, how fast money can be sent out, and whether it’s constitutional.

“Whether they’re legal or not takes time to figure out,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNN. “My constitutional advisers tell me they’re absurdly unconstitutional.”

The president also postponed the due date of payroll taxes for some workers.

Democrats argue the order could starve money from Social Security and Medicare and oversteps the president’s authority.

