Coronavirus: 3,000 U.S. Deaths And Climbing

(NBC News) – The United States has now tested one million people for the COVID-19 coronavirus. As of Tuesday, nearly 164,000 cases have been confirmed, and more than 3,000 have died.

Thirty states have issued stay-at-home orders and temporary hospitals are being set up to handle the overflow of patients in New York, Seattle, Louisiana and other hard hit areas.

With crucial medical equipment in short supply, Ford and General Electric are working together to make 50,000 ventilators in the next three months.

Other companies are converting assembly lines to produce masks, hospital gowns and face shields.

Meanwhile, President Trump now says he expects the pandemic to be under control by June 1st, much later than his original prediction of Easter Sunday.

