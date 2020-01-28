Continuing coverage: Investigators trying to determine cause of deadly AL dock fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Alabama (WAFF/NBC News) – At least eight people are dead following a massive Monday morning fire at Alabama’s Jackson County Park Marina.

“One of the most devastating things I’ve ever seen,” said Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus.

At least seven others were injured. Dozens of boats were destroyed.

Rescue boats searched the waters Monday, working to recover boats and bodies from a fire that quickly engulfed the area where many people called home.

“The issue with houseboats is limited means of escape, limited means to get out of the cabin in a houseboat. A fire consumes it rather quickly,” Necklaus said.

Crews say they won’t give up until all victims have been recovered. They will then turn the scene over to the state to begin their investigation into what caused this fire that took so much from so many people.

