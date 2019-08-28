Contigo recalls 5.7 million kids water bottles due to choking hazard

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Contigo, a popular water bottle and travel mug company, issued a voluntary recall on 5.7 million kids water bottles Tuesday due to a possible choking hazard.

Contigo said in a statement that the water bottle’s clear silicone spout may detach from the lid, posing a choking hazard to children.

The recall is for the Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles that have black spout covers and black spout bases only. The affected products were sold in three sizes (13 ounce, 14 ounce, 20 ounce) and in multiple colors, materials and graphics. They were sold individually as well as in two and three packs.

Contigo said that water bottles that are not affected are marked in the shape of a small, indented circle on the lid near the black spout when it is opened, shown above.

More information on identifying if your water bottle is one of those recalled can be found here, in Contigo’s recall statement.

Customers with the affected water bottles can enter their information and select a replacement lid to receive in the mail. Click here to enter your information for a new lid.