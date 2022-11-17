NEW YORK (NBC) — With exactly a week to go before Thanksgiving, a new survey shows your holiday feast is going to cost you a bit more than last year.

Families across the country are getting excited for their Thanksgiving feast but expect to pay a little extra for the turkey and all the trimmings this year.

As much as 20% more than last year according to a new survey by the American Farm Bureau.

“How crazy it is that no one’s talking about, how expensive thanksgiving shopping is about to be,” TikTok user said.

What’s the average spending for 10 people? It’s $64.05. That’s up from last year’s average of $53.31. That makes this the most expensive dinner in 37 years of the bureau’s holiday surveys.

So what’s to blame for the increase?

“The war in Ukraine is affecting quite a few commodity prices, over and above our general inflation rates, farmers are feeling this pain as well, they are they have seen a doubling of their fuel prices, a tripling of their fertilizer prices,” said Dr. Roger Cryan American Farm Bureau Chief Economist.

The biggest jump in price: a 14-ounce bag of cubed stuffing mix, is up 69%. The least? A 30-ounce can of pumpkin pie mix up 18%.

As for the star attraction? Turkey prices have gone up 21% for 16-pound bird, from $23.99 to $28.96.

The turkey supply was impacted because of an avian flu outbreak.

“There may be smaller turkeys, it may be harder to find a big bird,” Cryan said.

Consumers are feeling the pain.

“I mean, honestly, if something is enough that you’re like, taken aback, you know I might consider going to multiple stores to see who has the best deal,” Jennifer Raulston, Chattanooga, Tennessee resident said.

The news isn’t all bad. You’re actually saving on fresh cranberries, a 12-ounce bag down 14%. The president and CEO of the National Grocers Association said grocery stores are aggressively pushing deals this year.

“The reality is around Thanksgiving, the groceries are taking promotional dollars they’ve been accruing throughout the year for manufacturers and they’re putting those into promotions for consumers so they can get those great deals at the shelf,” Greg Ferrara said.

Supermarket Aldi is matching the prices of Thanksgiving favorites to the costs back in 2019. With deals going on right now for a whole frozen turkey at $1.07 per pound, compared to $1.59.

Whole Foods also has a deal on frozen turkeys right now at $1.49 per pound.

At Safeway, deals are going on this week for sweet potatoes and ham.

Other ways to save include:

Make a list and stick to it

Join store loyalty programs

Take advantage of various apps:

Basket and Flipp lets you see the weekly coupons for all the stores in your area and for those sides, go for dried herbs over fresh. NBC talked to chef and tv personality, Monti Carlo who gave this advice.

“You can freeze milk and also you can cook with sour milk, you can use it the same you would with sour cream, buttermilk,” Carlo said. Just don’t drink it.

When you spot a deal on eggs, Carlo said buy in bulk. Crack the eggs you aren’t going to use, scramble them and freeze them in ice cube trays for later use.

If you haven’t done your shopping, don’t worry it’s not too late.

“This is a great weekend to get that shopping done,” Ferrara said. “And particularly turkeys if they’re going to be buying frozen Turkeys.”