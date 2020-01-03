Congressman Carter statement on death of Iranian General Soleimani

WASHINGTON (WSAV) – Congressman Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (R-Ga.) released a statement Friday regarding the death of Qasem Soleimani.
The Pentagon confirmed US military killed Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, at direction of President Trump.
Congressman Carter’s statement:
“There is no question about it, Soleimani was a terrorist with American blood on his hands. He was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American troops and innocent civilians in the region, and was planning to continue his attacks.
“While Iran chanted ‘Death to America,’ previous administrations cowered. Instead, President Trump is using a decisive, tactical and justified strategy against escalating Iranian aggression. I am glad that President Trump is making it very clear that the United States of America will not stand for attacks against Americans and our troops, and we will fight back.”