Congressman Carter statement on death of Iranian General Soleimani

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A survivor of fatal Alaska crab boat tragedy said the crewwent from “sleeping to swimming in about 10 minutes” as rough seas and icing threatened to sink their boat.

“On the 31st we just started listing really hard on the starboard side," Dean Gribble Jr. said in a YouTube video he said he posted to answer some questions about what happened. “From sleeping to swimming was about 10 minutes. It happened really fast. Everybody was trying to get out. Everybody was doing everything they could and it was just really a (expletive) situation.”