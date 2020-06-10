Congress to tackle police reform

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – Philonise Floyd will appear on Capitol Hill Wednesday to testify about police brutality, one day after burying his brother, George Floyd.



“I want justice for my brother. My big brother,” Philonise said Tuesday at George’s funeral.

George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers sparked a nationwide movement against police brutality, but lawmakers remain split on what police reform should look like.



Democrats want to ban choke holds and create a national database of police misconduct, arguing Americans are demanding action.



The White House is reportedly considering its own proposals, including executive actions by President Trump that may include tracking misconduct.



Reducing police budgets, a rallying point for protesters, is not getting much support from either party.

Meanwhile, most Republicans are staying silent on President Trump tweeting an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory about the 75-year-old man pushed to the ground by Buffalo police.



