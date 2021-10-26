Congress plans fixes for US military’s AWOL weapons problems

FILE – This evidence photo from the criminal complaint of the U.S. District Court for Massachusetts v. Ashley Bigsbee for illegal possession of a stolen firearm on Nov. 15, 2015, in Suffolk, Mass., shows one of ten M11 semiautomatic handguns that former Army Reserve member James Morales stole from the Lincoln Stoddard Army Reserve Center in Worcester, Mass. Overall, AP has found that at least 2,000 firearms from the Army, Marines, Navy or Air Force were lost or stolen during the 2010s. (U.S. District Court for Massachusetts via AP)

(AP) — America’s armed services will have to keep better track of their guns and explosives under changes Congress is set to require.

It’s one response to an Associated Press investigation that showed firearms stolen from U.S. bases have resurfaced in violent crimes.

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 file photo, from left, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of the United States Central Command testify during the House Armed Services Committee on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan and plans for future counterterrorism operations on Capitol Hill in Washington. Congress is set to force America’s armed services to keep better track of their guns and explosives, imposing new rules in response to an Associated Press investigation that showed firearms stolen from U.S. bases have resurfaced in violent crimes. (Rod Lamkey/Pool via AP)

Under the proposals, the Department of Defense would tell both civilian law enforcement authorities and lawmakers themselves more about guns that vanish from military armories and shipments.

The stricter accountability is part of the National Defense Authorization Act, the bipartisan legislation that sets the Pentagon’s policy priorities.

Meanwhile, other lawmakers who worry the military isn’t reforming fast enough have requested a briefing to understand what progress has made.