Congress considers law to protect Mueller probe

(NBC News) — As President Trump’s war against Robert Mueller escalates, so too does the Congressional push for legislation protecting the special counsel from being fired.
Democrats want to add the “protect Mueller” provision to the budget, which must pass by December 7 to avoid a partial government shutdown.
Most Republicans think the law is unnecessary, except for Senator Jeff Flake who’s on board with the bill, and Senator Chuck Grassley who supports a Senate vote.
President Trump, of course, is unleashing on Mueller via Twitter. In a series of tweets Thursday, the president slammed the Russia investigation as a “total mess” that has gone “absolutely nuts.”
