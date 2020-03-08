Community buys new van for paralyzed woman who lost home, car in Tennessee tornado

DONELSON, Tenn. (CNN) – People across middle Tennessee are dealing with the aftermath of a string of deadly tornadoes, but communities are rallying together to help each other out.

Brittany Overfield, 24, was in a four-wheeler accident in 2017 and was left paralyzed from her chest down. Overfield’s family saved for months to purchase a van to help her get around in, and on Tuesday, it was destroyed along with their home in the storms.

“Since everything came crashing down, I’ve just been worried, you know, how we would be able to get another one,” Overfield said.

The Donelson community stepped up in Overfield’s time of need. A GoFundMe page was created and over $34,000 was raised to purchase a new van.

Overfield and her mother, Melissa Davis say this act of kindness and support was an answered prayer.

“This is like beauty from the ashes,” Davis said.

Overfield says the van gives her a sense of freedom and escape. She says she plans to visit her home that now lays in pieces as her family recovers. Overfield says her faith and her community will help her family get through this hard time.

“There’s always going to be people who you at least expect to come and be that light for you and to help you in that time of need,” Overfield said.