COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) believe that a space heater sparked the Tuesday afternoon fire that destroyed a mobile home.

According to CCFR, crews arrived shortly after 12:10 p.m. to find a single-wide mobile home on Patriot Lane engulfed in flames. The home had already collapsed by the time crews arrived.

Firefighters used handlines to extinguish the exterior flames, then pried the roof off and began tackling burning debris inside the home.

Crews remained on scene for hours, according to CCFR.

The person living in the home was able to evacuate and is now being assisted by the Red Cross.