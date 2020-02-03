Closing arguments to be delivered Monday in impeachment trial

(CNN) – Closing arguments in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump will be delivered Monday by House managers and the President’s defense team.

The entire matter is likely to be wrapped up by Wednesday, one day after President Trump gives the State of the Union.

Rep. Cindy Axne, a Democrat from Iowa spoke about the trial during an interview on CNN.

“I will never buy into the fact that people will do something that is politically expedient and I certainly hope that our Democratic senators uphold the Constitution and protect our country,” said Axne.

A vote for acquittal is a near certainty. The Republicans have a majority in the Senate and some democrats might join them as well..

Scott Jennings a CNN Contributor explained the possible motives for one, Doug Jones.

“The one I’m watching, frankly, is Doug Jones. He’s on the ballot,” said Jennings, “You know, he has a small chance for re-election in Alabama, probably not a large chance. But whatever number that is drops to zero or less than zero if he votes to convict the president.”

Although President Trump says his call with Ukrainian President Zelensky was “perfect” some supporters concede it could have been handled better.

“Generally speaking going after corruption would be the right thing to do, but he did it maybe in the wrong manner,” said Sen. Joni Ernst/R-Iowa.

Critics say the President will face another jury on election day 2020.

“We get to send a message at the ballot box that cheating, lying involving a foreign country in our own domestic politics, not to mention abuse of power more broadly and bad administration, that that’s not okay. That we can do better,” said Pete Buttigieg/D-Presidential Candidate.

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff would not say whether the house plans to subpoena John Bolton.

The former National Security adviser reportedly says in his upcoming book that President Trump told him that U.S. security aid to Ukraine was dependent on investigations into Democrats, including presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

