Close call: Car narrowly misses deputy

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wyoming (NBC News) – A dashboard camera captured a terrifying close call on an icy Wyoming road.

A Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy and state trooper were on the side of the road for a traffic stop when they were almost hit by a passing car.

Authorities say the driver lost control on black ice, nearly hitting the officers.

Officials say the incident should be a reminder to drivers to slow down while passing a traffic stop no matter the weather conditions.

