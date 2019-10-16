Close call: Car narrowly misses deputy

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wyoming (NBC News) – A dashboard camera captured a terrifying close call on an icy Wyoming road.
A Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy and state trooper were on the side of the road for a traffic stop when they were almost hit by a passing car.
Authorities say the driver lost control on black ice, nearly hitting the officers.
Officials say the incident should be a reminder to drivers to slow down while passing a traffic stop no matter the weather conditions.
