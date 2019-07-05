Chipotle celebrates Women’s World Cup with free delivery, superstar orders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Starting Friday, US Soccer fans can eat like their favorite players and get free delivery from Chipotle Mexican Grill.

The chain is serving the favorite orders of three soccer stars, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan and Rose Lavelle. Fans can choose from three menu entrees, including two customized salads and a burrito bowl:

Julie Ertz Salad : brown rice, black beans, half steak, half chicken, fajita veggies, extra roasted chili corn salsa, lettuce and chipotle-honey vinaigrette

: brown rice, black beans, half steak, half chicken, fajita veggies, extra roasted chili corn salsa, lettuce and chipotle-honey vinaigrette Lindsey Horan Salad : black beans, chicken, extra fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, tomatillo green-chili salsa, roasted chili corn salsa and guac

: black beans, chicken, extra fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, tomatillo green-chili salsa, roasted chili corn salsa and guac Rose Lavelle Bowl: brown rice, black beans, chicken, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili corn salsa, lettuce and a side of guacamole

Free delivery is available for orders $10 or more starting July 5 and going through July 9.

The US women’s soccer team will take on the Netherlands in the World Cup Final on Sunday, July 7 at 11 a.m. WSAV’s Connor DelPrete has got highlights from the team’s last game here.