Chicago top cop: Girl’s shooting touches us all

CHICAGO (AP) – Chicago police say they believe a gang member was the intended target in a shooting that left a 7-year-old girl who was trick-or-treating critically injured.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says police believe it was a gang-related shooting and that the man who was the target was a 30-year-old shot in the hand.

The girl, who was wearing a bumblebee costume, was walking on the other side of the street when she was struck by the gunfire.

She is now listed in critical but stable condition at a hospital.

“I ask you for your prayers for this most vulnerable of victims,” Johnson said Friday. “I also ask for your eyes and ears. Together we can bring these individuals to justice.”

The shooting occurred early Halloween evening in the Little Village neighborhood on Chicago’s West Side.

Investigators are following up on leads that poured in from the public in the hours after the gunfire.

“Really a great deal of tips coming in for this particular incident,” Johnson said, adding, “That tells me that people are tired of this senseless violence.”