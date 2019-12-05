Cheers! Thursday is National Repeal Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV/CNN) – Eighty-six years after Congress passed the 21st Amendment, American’s are celebrating their libations. Thursday is National Repeal Day!

In 1993, lawmakers voted to get rid of prohibition and allow alcohol sales in the U.S. That decision undid a law that for more than a decade made buying, selling or making alcohol illegal.

While drinking was illegal during prohibition, that didn’t stop bootleggers from skirting the law and supplying American’s nationwide with liquors.

On Dec. 5, 1993, there were celebrations all over the country when alcohol was officially deemed legal. So Thursday, sip on your favorite beer, wine or cocktail. Cheers!

The American Prohibition Museum in Savannah is celebrating National Repeal Day by hosting a free event at Congress Street Up Speakeasy. There will be prohibition-era cocktail specials, live music and Byrd’s cookies.

Remember, it’s never okay to drink and drive. Always have a designated driver.