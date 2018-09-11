Ceremonies mark terror attacks; deaths from Sept. 11-related illnesses to surpass 9-11 death toll Video

It's been 17 years since the September 11th terrorist attacks. There will be ceremonies and commemorations across the country to mark this somber day, and in New York, moments of silence will be observed at the time when hijacked airliners crashed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center and when those buildings collapsed.

Nearly 3,000 people died in the terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001. And 17 years later, this tragedy is still unfolding as the act of hatred by terrorists is still taking lives.

This week, the New York City Fire Department added the names of 18 people to its World Trade Center memorial wall of first responders exposed to toxic chemicals during rescue and recovery efforts near ground zero who ultimately died from illnesses like cancer and lung disease.

Kate Schlosser's father, firefighter Michael O'Hanlon is one of the latest victims.

"He fought bravely, never let it bother him. Never had a bad thing to say," she said.

Health researchers say at least 2,000 people have died from 9-11 related illnesses and soon that death toll will pass the number of people who died on 9-11.

A slow-moving massacre with no end in sight.

Alice Greenwald, CEO, President 9/11 Memorial and Museum said, "The toll will be, I believe, far beyond our comprehension."

In the days after the twin towers collapsed, volunteers worked tirelessly to help locate the dead without considering their own health.

Retired Supervisor Special Agent Lu Lieber said, "When we went down to the Trade Center site, we didn't wear respirators, we didn't wear masks, we didn't wear any eye protective gear. It just never occurred to us."

Soon, the 9-11 memorial in Lower Manhattan will add a new tribute called the Memorial Glade.

"The 9-11 Memorial Glade will be dedicated to all who are suffering or who have died from exposure from toxins at the sight in the aftermath of 9/11," Greenwald explained.

It's an effort to make sure Americans never forget the victims of September 11th-whether they died 17 years ago or are still fighting for their lives.

On Tuesday, in New York, family members will read the names of those who died on September 11th.

Separate ceremonies will take place in Washington and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The President and First Lady will attend that service in Pennsylvania.