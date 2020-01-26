CBP agents seize 222 pounds of liquid meth found in gas tank in California

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) – Customs and Border Protection agents found 222 pounds of liquid meth in California this week.

CBP says a CBP dog alerted the agents to a truck’s gas tank at the Calexico border. Agents removed the tank and found an unknown liquid substance inside that began to crystallize.

The substance tested positive for meth.

The total worth of the 222 pounds of liquid meth is about $266,000.

Agents arrested a 36-year-old male. His name has not been released at this time.

CBP agents say they have seized over 40,000 pounds of meth since October.