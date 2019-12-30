Caught on camera: Semi truck smashes through crash site, injuring two

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/CNN) – Two people are recovering after a shocking semi-crash in texas that was caught on camera.

First responders were on the scene of another accident on highway 84 in Lubbock county, working to clear the roadway.

A semi comes up on the accident but doesn’t stop, barreling into cars while troopers run to get out of the way.

The truck flipped on its side and came to a stop right in front of a news camera crew.

A Texas Department of Public safety trooper was hit by the truck and another person was trapped inside their pickup.

Both were taken to the hospital.

DPS says the trooper was released from the hospital Friday evening with a sprained ankle, some bruising to his ribs and back, and a cut on the back of his head.

The driver of the pickup was held at the hospital being monitored for internal injuries.

