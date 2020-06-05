CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Louisiana mom, child encounter baby bear

MONROE, La. (WSAV) — A Louisiana mother and her young child had a close encounter Friday morning with a baby bear.

Doorbell camera footage sent to WSAV’s sister station myarklamiss.com shows the bear cub come within an arm’s length or two of the pair.

The mom let out a gasp before the child, sporting a bear t-shirt, said: “What’s that? A giant bear!”

“Jackson, get in the house,” she replied.

It appears that both the cub and the child spooked each other, causing the bear to flee the scene.

According to a tweet from the City of Monroe, the cub was spotted in the North Monroe area.

The Monroe Police Department and State Wildlife & Fisheries are working to capture the bear. Officials are asking residents to not try to engage.

ATTENTION RESIDENTS: A baby bear has been spotted in the vicinity of Valencia & Edgewood Streets in north Monroe. Monroe Police Department & Wildlife officials were notified and will help capture it. DON’T ATTEMPT TO ENGAGE with the bear. Please help spread word @CityofMonroe — City of Monroe, LA (@CityofMonroe) June 5, 2020

