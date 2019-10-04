Caught on camera: Grandmother brawls with carjackers

HOUSTON, Tx (KPRC/NBC News) – A Texas grandmother is on the mend after fighting with two carjackers outside of a Houston gas station.

Sheila Henry was gassing up before starting her paper route when a man approached, demanded her keys and then knocked her to the ground.

“He kept saying you better give me them keys. And I’m like, naw, I’m not giving you these keys. This is not my truck,” she recalled. “That’s my husband’s truck. And I’m not just going to give you something. Go to work.”

Henry says she kicked the man while she was on the ground, but gave up her keys as the other ran toward them. Once she regained her footing she briefly gave chase, but then decided not to tempt fate.

“It finally dawned on me, baby uh-uh, it aint worth all this. you’ll be a statistic and won’t nobody know,” Henry says.

Police are now working to identify the men based on security video.

