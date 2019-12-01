Caught on camera: Ferris wheel loses metal beam while in service

LA MARQUE, Texas (CNN) – A Ferris wheel lost a metal beam in the middle of a ride Friday night in Texas, and the whole thing was caught on camera.

The Ferris wheel at Magical Winter Lights was in the middle of operation when carnival-goers say they heard a loud popping noise.

“We saw people screaming and then the big piece fell, but it stayed hanging onto a little piece,” Juan Carlos Orlade said.

The ride operator was working to turn the wheel in the opposite direction when the beam fell completely off, all the way to the ground.

No one was hit by the beam, and passengers were brought back to the ground nervous, but also unharmed.

Magical Winter Lights issued a statement saying that they are thankful that no one was injured. The company said that the beam was an aluminum support beam that is not vital to the structure. The company assured no riders were put in danger.

The Ferris wheel was back in operation within 24 hours. The company said repairs were minor and everything was successfully inspected before reopening.