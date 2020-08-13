Caught on camera: Cops lift car!

MESA, Ariz. (KPNX) – Newly released body-camera footage showed two Mesa, Arizona police officers scrambling to rescue a man pinned beneath a car.

The incident happened Tuesday morning when a man was apparently working beneath a car when the jack collapsed, sending the car onto his chest.

Devon Haycock was using two jacks to prop up his wife’s car to make some repairs. When one of the jacks failed, the vehicle fell onto Haycock, pinning his face to the ground and coming to rest on his chest.

“The whole time my face was pinned right behind the wheel well so I could see my wife the whole time panicking. And it was awful, the whole time just saying I love you. It’s okay. I love you. I’m fine,” Haycock remembers. “Just trying to keep her calm. It was the worst time ever.”

