Caught on Cam: Sheriff blames jail riot on overcrowding Video

CHEATHAM, Tenn. - WARNING: Video contains graphic violence and may be disturbing to some viewers.

A riot at a Tennesee jail leaves five inmates and two correction officers injured.

The video shows the massive brawl that happened Monday night at the jail in Cheatham County.

The sheriff says the riot was between inmates in next-door dorms who were settling a long-standing dispute.

He blames the unrest, in part on overcrowding at the jail.

There are 116 beds in the 32-year-old facility, but it currently houses 192 inmates.

The sheriff says six inmates will be charged with instigating the riot.

