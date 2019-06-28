Carter says Trump is president because Russia ‘interfered on his behalf’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Former President Jimmy Carter suggested President Donald Trump is an illegitimate president who won the 2016 election because of Russian interference.

“There’s no doubt that the Russians did interfere in the election, and I think the interference, although not yet quantified, if fully investigated, would show that Trump didn’t actually win the election in 2016,” said Carter, adding, “He lost the election and he was put in office because the Russians interfered on his behalf.”

Carter spoke in Leesburg, Virginia on Friday during a panel discussion on human rights with historian Jon Meacham, who served as the moderator, and former Vice President Walter Mondale, another panelist.

The event was hosted by the Carter Center and broadcast by C-SPAN.

Meacham followed up by asking the former Georgia governor and state senator if he thought Trump was an illegitimate president.

“Based on what I just said, which I can’t retract, I would say yes,” Carter said with a smile. The crowd laughed.

Trump earlier Friday said he would tell Russia not to meddle in U.S. elections while standing next to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit in Japan.

Smiling, Trump said to Putin: “Don’t meddle in the election.”

Some story info via NBC News. Watch the full panel discussion from C-SPAN here.