SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Cash App users were upset and concerned today after a widespread outage caused many to be unable to open the app and access their money.

According to updates the company has been posting on its website, the issues were detected as early as 2:25 p.m. this afternoon. So far, the majority of the app has been rendered unusable since the connection issues were first detected. In addition, the company is also warning users to not attempt to log out of their accounts at this time, though it does not specify the reason on its website.

Many concerned users have taken to X to try and get answers from the company. However, Cash App’s support account has not posted an update for several hours.

Although many speculated that the outage was due to the company being hacked, the company says that they can assure users that that did not happen.

Another popular payment app, Square, experienced issues with its services and, as of 8:00 p.m., is still looking for a fix to mounting customer complaints.