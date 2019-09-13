Camera captures Florida plane crash

National News

by: Ryan Hughes WPTV

Posted: / Updated:

BOCA ROTAN, Florida (WPTV) – The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a small plane crash that occurred Wednesday at Florida’s Boca Raton Airport.

The FAA said a Piper PA28 single-engine aircraft with two people on board crashed shortly after takeoff around 10:30 a.m.

“I heard a loud boom and I thought it was a truck or something out here on I-95 like normal,” said Rick Seymore, works for Jet Parts Inc.

The Boca Raton Airport Authority said as soon as the plane took off, the pilot alerted the control tower there was some type of problem.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2lM5naE

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories