Brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles pleads not guilty in triple slaying

CLEVELAND, Ohio (CNN) – The brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles pleaded not guilty Friday to murder and other charges in connection with a shooting that killed three people in Ohio on New Year’s Eve.

Tevin Biles-Thomas’s lawyer made the plea on his behalf in a Cleveland courtroom during the defendant’s first court appearance Friday morning.

His next court appearance, a pretrial hearing, was scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Biles-Thomas was arrested in Georgia last month on charges of murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury in connection with a December 31 fatal shooting in Cleveland.

On the night of the shooting, a group of uninvited guests walked into a home and a fight began, Ohio authorities said. The fight led to the shooting and multiple people were hit.

Two people — Delvaunte Johnson, 19, and Toshaun Banks, 21 — died at the scene. A third person, Devaughn Gibson, 23, later died at a hospital.

Biles-Thomas was identified by Cleveland police as the shooter.

He was arrested in Liberty County, Georgia, on August 29 and was extradited to Ohio.

Biles-Thomas is the brother of Simone Biles, a five-time Olympic medalist and a 14-time world champion.

Last week, Simone Biles said on Twitter that her “heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families.”

FILE – In this July 28, 2018, file photo, Olympic champion Simone Biles talks with her coach before the start of the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition in Columbus, Ohio. Biles says she’s struggling with the arrest of her brother who was charged in a shooting that left three dead. She said in a tweet Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, that her heart aches for everyone involved, especially the victims and their families. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

“There is nothing that I can say that will heal anyone’s pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy,” she posted. “I ask everyone to please respect my family’s privacy as we deal with our pain.”

CNN’s Melissa Alonso contributed to this report.

