Bride-to-be dies, wedding photographer refuses refund

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WSAV) – A young bride from Colorado Springs was killed in a car accident just three months before she was set to walk down the aisle. Now, her fiancee has been left to grieve her loss and cancel their wedding plans.

Alexis Wyatt, 22, died in February. Her wedding would have been May 23. Her fiancee, Justin Montney, is picking up the pieces and the financial fallout from their wedding that never happened.

Wyatt signed a contract with a photography company called Copper Stallion Media to take their wedding video and gave them $1,800. Now, they are refusing a refund for Montney.

“They said they’d extend my service to my next wedding, which was a very insensitive thing to tell me,” Montney said.

When Montney’s friends heard that, they posted dozens of bad reviews all over Copper Stallion’s page on The Knot, a popular wedding planning website.

Montney says he knew they had a contract saying no refunds would be given, but he thinks, under the rare circumstances, the company should honor his request.

“Which they should have been able to do, cause they didn’t render any services,” Montney said.

Local station KRDO reached out to Copper Stallion to get their side of the story, but the company did not respond to any phone calls or e-mails. The company is reportedly threatening to sue Montney for defamation.

Copper Stallion did respond to all of the bad reviews online, calling them a smear campaign and saying they don’t have the money to refund him because of COVID-19.

Montney begs to differ.

“We’re just putting out the facts that have happened so far,” Montney said. “I messaged them clear back in February before COVID was even a part of this issue.”

Montney says shedding a little light on this problem is the last fight he has in him, but he holds on to the hope that Copper Stallion will do what he says is the right thing.