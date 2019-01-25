Exclusive Video: FBI agents arrest Trump associate Roger Stone at his home Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

WASHINGTON (AP/CNN) - Roger Stone, an associate of President Donald Trump, has been arrested in Florida.



That's according to special counsel Robert Mueller's office, which says he faces charges including witness tampering, obstruction and false statements.

An exclusive video from CNN shows the arrest:

A number of law enforcement vehicles with silent sirens flashing pulled in front of Stone's home on a darkened Ft. Lauderdale street just after 6 a.m. Friday morning.

About a dozen officers with heavy weapons and tactical vests fanned out across Stone's lawn.

Law enforcement shined a flashlight into Stone's front door before one officer rapped against it, shouting, "FBI. Open the door."

Seconds later, the agent shouted, "FBI. Warrant."

A floor light turned on and moments later, Stone appeared in the front entryway. He confirmed who he was to law enforcement.



Stone is scheduled to make a court appearance later Friday.



Stone has been under scrutiny for months but has maintained his innocence.