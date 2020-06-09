Biden wins Georgia primary

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the press at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential primary in Georgia.

The former vice president was declared the winner Tuesday after a day of voting problems plagued Georgia. Voters reported long lines, equipment not working and absentee ballots not received. Polling places in at least nine counties extended voting hours because of the problems.

Biden had already amassed enough delegates to be Democrats’ presumptive presidential nominee. His status will be formalized at the party’s convention in August.

Georgia is considered a potential battleground state in November’s election. It hasn’t gone for a Democratic presidential contender since 1992.