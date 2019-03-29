Boy Scout collects sleeping bags, tarps to help keep homeless warm after local shelter closes Video

(WPBN) -- Having a warm bed to sleep in at night can be something many people take for granted, and for the homeless, sleeping on the cold, wet ground is often a reality.



Michigan Boy Scout Owen Averill is working to change that.



For his Eagle Scout project, he's collecting sleeping bags and tarps for the homeless.



Averill's goal is to collect about 150 new or gently used sleeping bags and tarps for the homeless to use when Safe Harbor in Traverse City closes for the season on April 19th.



After talking with people at the Goodwill Inn, Owen says he knew this was the project for him.



"They aren't really donated in large amounts, but they're something that they all need. Sleeping on the cold ground when it gets wet is not healthy, it's dangerous, it's uncomfortable," Owen says.



Read more: http://bit.ly/2JJzhbb