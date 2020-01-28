Bolton allegations loom over impeachment trial

(NBC News) – President Trump’s legal team will wrap up their opening argument Tuesday as the growing potential of witnesses looms over their case.

Several Republicans have expressed interested in hearing testimony from former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

In a manuscript obtained by the New York Times, Bolton claims President Trump told him he was withholding aid to Ukraine until it announced the investigation he wanted into the Bidens.

“I think at this stage it’s pretty fair to say that John Bolton has a relevant testimony to provide to those of us who are sitting in impartial justice,” Senator Mitt Romney said.

President Trump, meanwhile, is denying Bolton’s allegation.

“I haven’t seen a manuscript, but I can tell you nothing was said to John Bolton, but I haven’t seen it,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House Monday.

