Boeing to pay families of Boeing 737 crash victims

(NBC) – Boeing will pay families of the victims of two fatal 737 MAX crashes more than $144,000 each from a financial assistance fun. The money will come from a $50-million fund Boeing set up in July. The fund will begin accepting claims immediately and families who file a claim will not waive the right to further litigation.

Boeing’s CEO Dennis Muilenburg said in a statement “The opening of this fund is an important step in our efforts to help affected families”

Some victims’ families are still pursuing litigation.

The Boeing 737 max remains grounded after crashes in October and March claimed 346 lives. The FAA administrator, Stephen Dickson, who took office last month said his primary concern is safety.

“So that’s certainly going to be job one, We have a specific case here with the 737 max that we’ve got to to get resolved,” said Dickson.

It’s not clear when Boeing will be able to conduct a certification test flight.



