Bodies of 2 victims still not recovered 3 months after NOLA hotel collapse

NEW ORLEANS, LA (CNN) – The New Orleans Workers Center for Racial Justice is calling for action after three months have passed, and two bodies have still not been recovered from the site of a major hotel construction collapse.

The Hard Rock Hotel was under construction and set to become a 350-room hotel in October when it collapsed. Three people were killed and 30 were injured.

FILE – This Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, shows damage of a partial collapse at the Hard Rock Hotel under construction in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Now, three months after the collapse, the bodies of 63-year-old Jose Ponce Arreola and 36-year-old Quinnyon Wimberly have still not been recovered.

“It’s virtually impossible right now,” Tim McConnel, Superintendent of the New Orleans Fire Department said. “I mean, they are in the collapse. We’ve had experts from every field that we could find come in here, and no one has been able to present us a safe plan to do it without the risk of losing, the building shifting and collapsing.”

Public outcry reignited this week after a tarp that was supposed to be covering one of the remaining two bodies blew away in the wind, leaving part of a decomposing body exposed to the general public.

The photos of the body hit social media, leading in part to protests.

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell said that the building’s instability is the reason for the delay.

“Putting more people at risk, I just, I cannot live with that and will not support that,” Cantrell said.

The city says an implosion is set for mid-March, then the bodies will be recovered. Cantrell said the victims’ families agreed to this plan.

The New Orleans Workers Center for Racial Justice is calling for public hearings and new regulations, among other things.