Blue Bell releases first new ice cream flavor of 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Cookie dough lovers, rejoice! Blue Bell has released its first new flavor of 2020, and it’s packed with not one, not two, but three different kinds of cookie dough.

Blue Bell announced Cookie Dough Overload on Monday. The company says the new flavor is vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar, loaded with chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter cookie dough, and fudge cookie dough pieces.

“Why choose only one or two dough pieces when you can have three?” Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing said in a statement.

Robertson said Cookie Dough Overload is Blue Bell’s first ever flavor to contain fudge cookie dough pieces. He said the company has more new flavors in store for 2020 and is also bringing back some fan favorites.

In February, Red Velvet Cake ice cream made its return to stores.

Both Red Velvet Cake and Cookie Dough Overload are available in stores in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.