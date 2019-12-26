Blowing up Christmas: Decorations cover family’s entire yard

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KOMU/NBC News) – The Hughes family of Columbia, Missouri puts together their Christmas jigsaw puzzle in their front yard around Thanksgiving every year. It’s made up of about 50 inflatables ranging from snowmen to minions to Mickey Mouse.

“We have ten more than last year, so we’re going to have a logistical issue to deal with to see where they’ll all fit,” Chris Hughes says.

They’ve been putting out the inflatables for about the past eight years. The tradition started with their eldest son, who loved them, but then the obsession really grew with their younger son, Owen.

Their annual tradition keeps growing and growing. They add new characters to the mix when the decorations go on sale after the holidays.

“We want to make room for the new ones, and it’s all a matter of trying to figure out how to fit them all together in a finite amount of space,” says Tiffany Hughes.

You could say their love for Christmas inflatables has snowballed.

“Well, we said that years ago, ‘Enough is enough,’ and we just keep getting more,” Chris’ dad, Kevin Hughes, said.

The grandparents join in, too.

“It’s a family affair,” Kevin said. “It’s just an excitable day.”

It takes the family about eight to 10 hours to solve the holiday puzzle. When everything fits into place and the sun goes down, their hard work shines.

If their display wasn’t already big enough, their next-door neighbor offered up their front lawn for more space next year. Chris said his family might take them up on that.

