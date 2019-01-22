Bitter cold sets in after a major winter storm hits Midwest to New England
(NBC News) -- The deep freeze is on.
Much of the country is enduring bone-chilling cold after a storm system dumped snow, rain and ice on millions from the Midwest to New England.
The storm has been blamed for three deaths. Hundreds of flights were canceled, and driving in some places is nearly impossible.
Once the storm moved out, the arctic cold moved in. Parts of New York and New England saw wind chills Monday morning as low as 40 below zero.
Some areas got nearly two feet of snow, and the bitter cold made digging out and cleaning up even tougher.
The National Weather Service says another storm forming in the West right now could bring more snow and ice east later this week.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2T6UwUm
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
