Biden transition officially begins

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – Weeks after election day, the Trump administration, has lifted the main road block that prevented the official transition efforts of President-elect Joe Biden.

While insisting his legal challenges aimed at overturning the election results continue and he believes he will prevail, President Trump on Monday gave the green light to Emily Murphy, the controversial head of the General Services Administration, to cooperate with President-elect Biden’s transition team.

That will allow the Biden team access to government money, intelligence briefings and other critical resources to lay the groundwork for taking office on January 20th.

The Biden team responded in a statement reading “Today’s decision is a needed step to begin tackling the challenges facing our nation, including getting the pandemic under control and our economy back on track.”

The breakthrough came hours after the Michigan Elections Board certified President-elect Biden’s victory in that state, which would have been critical in any effort to overturn the biden election win.

