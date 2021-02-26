Biden orders airstrikes in Syria

(NBC News) – In his first known show of military muscle, President Biden ordered airstrikes in Syria Thursday, targeting militants backed by Iran.

“We’re confident in the target we went after. We know what we hit,” U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told reporters after the strike was carried out.

It’s payback for an attack in Iraq that killed a contractor and injured one U.S. servicemember.

“I think it was a good move. It’s a signal to back off if you want to re-open negotiations on the nuclear accord,” says NBC military analyst General Barry McCaffrey.

President Biden will head to Houston Friday to survey damage left by the recent winter storms and days-long power outages in Texas.

