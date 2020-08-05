Biden no longer coming to Milwaukee to accept presidential nomination

FILE – In this June 17, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Darby, Pa. The coronavirus pandemic isn’t going away anytime soon, but campaigns are still forging ahead with in-person organizing. The pandemic upended elections this year, forcing campaigns to shift their organizing activities almost entirely online and compelling both parties to reconfigure their conventions. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Joe Biden is no longer traveling to Milwaukee to accept the Democratic presidential nomination, according to a report.

According to the Democratic National Convention Committee, speakers for the convention will no longer travel to Milwaukee “in order to prevent risking the health of our host community as well as the convention’s production teams, security officials, community partners, media and others necessary to orchestrate the event.”

Biden will instead address the nation and accept the nomination from his home state of Delaware.

“From the very beginning of this pandemic, we put the health and safety of the American people first. We followed the science, listened to doctors and public health experts, and we continued making adjustments to our plans in order to protect lives. That’s the kind of steady and responsible leadership America deserves. And that’s the leadership Joe Biden will bring to the White House,” said DNC Chair Tom Perez.

Biden reaffirmed his intention to be present during the DNC in late July, saying, “In contrast with Donald Trump and what the Republicans are doing, our top priority is going to be the health and safety of the people of Milwaukee.”

The DNC will air for two hours each night, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. CT from August 17-20. A custom virtual video control room has been designed to take in hundreds of feeds from around the country, including the potential of interacting with Americans from around the country.

Full details regarding this year’s DNC have yet to be released.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers recently endorsed Biden. Gov. Evers did not endorse a candidate during the primary.

Multiple Wisconsin police departments, including the Fond du Lac Police Department, recently withdrew their commitments to assist the Milwaukee Police with policing during the DNC. The departments said the decision is due to concerns over actions by Milwaukee’s Common Council and Fire and Police Commission (FPC).

