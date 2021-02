WASHINGTON (NBC News) – President Biden heads to Milwaukee Tuesday, his first trip out of Washington as since taking office.

He’ll answer questions at a town hall, with a heavy focus on the COVID-19 pandemic.

With new cases declining and death rates improving, there are still serious challenges.

New variants of the virus have popped up in 41 states, and governors, both Democrat and Republican, are raising concerns about the vaccine rollout.

